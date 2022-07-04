Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Moore (centre) helped Liverpool win the English FA Women's Championship last season

Glasgow City have signed New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore from Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has been capped 55 times and played at the 2015 World Cup as well as the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

She spent two seasons at Liverpool after spells in Germany with FC Koln and Duisburg.

"The club embodies so much of what I stand for as a person and I cannot wait to get started on the pitch and in the community." said Moore.

"I feel this is exactly where I'm meant to be at this point in my career and I am empowered by my decision to sign with such a successful club."