Last updated on .From the section Football

The game was a repeat of Jersey Bulls' first-ever match when they lost 4-3 to Stevenage in the summer of 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side will have learnt from their 4-0 loss to League Two side Stevenage in the first game of their pre-season schedule.

Elliott List got an early opener before Danny Rose scored before the break.

Jordan Roberts made it 3-0 seven minutes into the second half before Dan Sweeney headed in a fourth.

"You could see the difference not just in quality but in fitness levels," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But if you can have those little moments in these games, when we get to training we can reflect on it and work on things and take it into the games at our level.

"It was a good performance and pleasing overall."