Close menu

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder agrees in principle to join Manchester United

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments26

Christian Eriksen applauding fans
Christian Eriksen has also played for Ajax

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old's short-term contract at Brentford ended last month.

It is believed Eriksen could also have returned to Thomas Frank's side, but the lure of playing for United proved too much.

A three-year contract is being prepared for Eriksen, who is still to have his medical at Old Trafford.

Eriksen could be United and new manager Erik ten Hag's second signing of the summer transfer window, with Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia undergoing a medical at Carrington ahead of his move.

The Dane returned to the English top flight when he joined Brentford in January after being released by Serie A club Inter Milan.

He had to leave the Italian side after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Players who have ICD's are not allowed to play in the Serie A.

It is thought the opportunity given to Eriksen by Brentford boss and fellow Dane Frank - plus his family enjoying living in London - meant a decision not to re-sign for The Bees was not straightforward, but he has now decided on United.

Eriksen's former club Tottenham Hotspur, who he played for between 2013 and 2020, did have interest in re-signing him but have instead focused on other targets.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by TrebleDeckerRedBus, today at 13:38

    Pogba whooo???? I can see Eriksen being a cult hero at United if he plays a part in atleast improving United.

  • Comment posted by Auld Reekie , today at 13:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Edna Clouds, today at 13:37

    He's not going there for the trophies, so must be for the money. Wish him all the best ...

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 13:37

    Christian, why Man United? You could go somewhere better, like Dorking or Brora Rangers!!!

  • Comment posted by Stenner, today at 13:37

    Brentford must be kicking themselves for only giving him a 6 month deal!

  • Comment posted by pablo, today at 13:37

    Eriksen needs a back like Thor to carry that sinking ship.

  • Comment posted by Mr P, today at 13:36

    Hopefully he will be a good signing. Class player and glad his health is better. Top professional.

  • Comment posted by Booooooo, today at 13:36

    Eriksen would've been loved at Brentford and get to stay in a city he seems to have a real fondness for. He's still a great player and likely kept them up last season, but I'm surprised someone of his talent wouldn't hold out for Champions League football or a club that isn't in a state of disarray like United.

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 13:36

    Thought he would have signed for Brentford through loyalty but guess money talks eh!

  • Comment posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:36

    More mercenaries to the team. Exactly what they want to build a good young team for the future.

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 13:37

      mikey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 0nh0, today at 13:36

    Would have thought there would have been more loyalty towards Brentford. Sad really.

    One more season there and then moving on would have been better imo.

    It's not like Man Utd are in a better position to be offering trophies immediately. Possibly getting a 3 year deal sealed it as not aware what Brentford were offering.

  • Comment posted by freespeechisdead, today at 13:36

    What is with the new cringe 'breaking news' sign? It's like announcing a funeral!

  • Comment posted by moon138, today at 13:35

    An absolute coup for united to get Eriksen

  • Comment posted by Lorimer, today at 13:35

    Brentford to Man Utd? Huge step down for the lad. Come on, Christian, you can do better than that.

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 13:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 13:35

    Expected some loyalty.

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 13:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 13:35

    From near death to career death in such a short space of time!

  • Comment posted by R1999, today at 13:35

    Chuffed

  • Comment posted by DidjitAll, today at 13:34

    How the mighty have fallen... ironically true in both directions

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport