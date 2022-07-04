Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Uefa Women's Euro 2022 Host country: England Dates: 6-31 July Coverage: All 31 games will be shown live across the BBC. Click here for more information

With the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 tournament taking place in England this month, have you been inspired to give football a go?

Whether you're wanting to play for fun or want to find your local club to play competitively, there is something for everyone and for all ages.

Search using #LetGirlsPlay and choose from more than 3,000 sessions, book online and get involved.