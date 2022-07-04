Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Luke James made 22 appearances for Barrow last season

Barrow forward Luke James has left the League Two club after two years after they agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Hartlepool on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

He made 69 appearances for the club across two seasons and scored three goals during his time with Barrow.