Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Chris Gunter reached 109 caps for Wales this year, having made his debut in 2007

AFC Wimbledon have signed Wales international Chris Gunter on a one-year deal following his exit from Charlton Athletic this summer.

Gunter, 32, became the first men's player to reach 100 caps for Wales last year and is their most capped player, having played 109 games.

The defender joined the Addicks in October 2020.

Gunter began his career with boyhood club Cardiff City before joining Tottenham in 2007.

He made 429 appearances in the Championship for Nottingham Forest and Reading, the latter during an eight-year spell.

"Once the manager called me it made sense for me to come here," Gunter said external-link .

"I'm excited about it and everything works for me to be here. I'm really thankful that he called. I know what the aim is for us this season and hopefully we can achieve it."

Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson added: "I'm delighted to have brought in someone of Chris's calibre. His character is really important as well.

"We've brought in an experienced international who will be a big help on and off the football pitch with the way that he conducts himself and trains every day.

"He's a versatile player that can play in a number of positions across the backline."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.