Charlie Cresswell has made seven appearances for Leeds United, including five in the Premier League last season

Millwall have signed Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made seven appearances for the Yorkshire club since his debut in September 2020.

Cresswell becomes Millwall's fourth summer signing following George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Benik Afobe.

Striker Afobe joined from Stoke City after spending last season on loan at the Den.

Cresswell's arrival follows a day after boss Gary Rowett signed a new contract.

Last season, Millwall missed out on a play-off spot on the final day of the Championship season after finishing ninth.

