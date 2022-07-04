Close menu

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton role for management ambition

Duncan Ferguson
Duncan Ferguson was on Everton's backroom staff since 2011, initially with the academy

Everton assistant boss Duncan Ferguson has left the club as he looks to become a manager.

The 50-year-old Scot, who worked under seven different managers at Goodison Park, has been caretaker twice - in December 2019 and January this year.

Ferguson scored 73 goals in 273 appearances for Everton in two spells from 1994 to 2006.

He said: "It's been an incredibly difficult one, but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career."

"Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management," added Ferguson. "The club has been fantastic with me. They've supported me all the way through my journey."

Ferguson was briefly caretaker between the tenures of Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti, and Rafael Benitez and current boss Frank Lampard.

"It was difficult last season but this club is definitely heading in the right direction. It's a fantastic club," he said.

"The team is in good hands with Frank as manager. He's been first class and he wanted me to stay on."

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 18:09

    Wouldn't really want to take on Duncan Ferguson in a dark alley .
    Remember those three burglars who broke into his house many years ago . He absolutely battered them . Big ' Dunc' , yeah , Glaswegian !!!
    Good luck to him in his footballing management endeavours .

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 18:08

    Some lucky team is going to get Ferguson. Looking fwd to seeing how he does. Best of luck Mr F.

  • Comment posted by Toryslime, today at 18:06

    Good luck Legend.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:05

    He has been at Everton a very long time. Definitely time for him to spread his wings and try his trade at another club. He will be missed at Everton.

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 18:04

    Fat Frznks replacement in other words, question is when, 4,6,8 weeks?

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, today at 18:01

    He can go back as caretaker once lamps is sacked, December?

    • Reply posted by mickw, today at 18:05

      mickw replied:
      by September you mean

  • Comment posted by hudson, today at 18:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Summit2Say, today at 18:00

    Two minds on this one - firstly, the guys a Blues Legend and created a spark when he stepped up previously but secondly he's been part of the coaching staff for ages and we're not improving and you can't lump that all on the manager. Wish him well though as the passion he has for EFC is amazing and as a fan he's loved by all for that

  • Comment posted by cz6kyddf, today at 18:00

    Would not have liked to play against him. Good luck. From a red

  • Comment posted by john t, today at 17:58

    Great player for Everton.
    Did he have too much influence behind the scenes?

  • Comment posted by Bluenose, today at 17:53

    Jumping from a sinking ship

  • Comment posted by Golfnut, today at 17:52

    Big Dunc to Derby, and Rooney to Everton.........You saw it here first

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 17:50

    Did he fall or was he pushed?

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 17:48

    West Ham fan but love this man , I hope he has every success. A big loss for Everton in my opinion

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:06

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Everton's loss could be another club's gain. He did well during his time at Everton, sometimes under difficult conditions.

  • Comment posted by nuke_em_all, today at 17:48

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Peter Petersonson, today at 17:56

      Peter Petersonson replied:
      Are you John Lydon?

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 17:46

    i know he will be great

  • Comment posted by Spiketcat, today at 17:46

    Biggest Loss for EFC, this guy deserved to be treated better!

  • Comment posted by Nirospoem, today at 17:46

    Never a fan, saw him play live and he seemed to spend more time arguing with the ref and looking for a fight. I do however know that a passionate manager can bring success, so I wish him luck.

  • Comment posted by HobbyG, today at 17:44

    Best of luck BIG Dunc. You've been a credit to Everton football club.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 17:41

    Everton Men* there are two teams you know? Typical patriarchy.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 17:54

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      don't see you complaining about two teams when the story is about the womans team....typical double standards!

