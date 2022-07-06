Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Tyler Adams is likely to be Kalvin Phillips' replacement at Elland Road

Leeds United are close to signing RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams in a deal thought to be worth about £20m.

The 23-year-old United States international is set to have a medical on Wednesday prior to sealing the switch.

It is hoped that the transfer is done in time for Adams to be included in the Leeds squad flying out to Australia for a three-match tour next week.

United are also hoping to bring in Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra.

The Elland Road side play the first of their pre-season fixtures against Blackpool at York on Thursday, but last season's top scorer Raphinha has yet to join up with the squad.

His future appears to lie with either Chelsea or Barcelona but, if a deal is not sealed this week, the Brazil international is expected to be in the traveling party for the fixtures on the Gold Coast and Perth.

Adams is familiar to Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, having played for him at New York Red Bulls and Leipzig.

He made 101 appearances for Bundesliga club Leipzig, scoring twice, after his 2019 move from their MLS sister side.

The defensive midfielder is versatile, having played at right-back, centre-back and on the wing for Leipzig.

Leeds sold England midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for £45m on Monday.

Adams will become Leeds' third summer signing from the Red Bull stable of clubs, following the recruitment of Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

Marc Roca has also joined the Elland Road side from Bayern Munich, with Manchester City youngster Darko Gyabi another addition.