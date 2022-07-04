Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts look set to be priced out of a deal for Everton striker Ellis Simms, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Tynecastle, while Rangers have no interest in the forward. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have been dealt a blow in the transfer market with the news reported top target Ko Itakura has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers are getting a much more-rounded centre-back in Nikola Katic than the one Steven Gerrard loaned out last summer, says Hadjuk Split boss Valdas Dambrauskas. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is confident he can open the club's true potential this season. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have snapped up young goalkeeper Scott Cowie following the expiration of his contract at Rangers. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Rangers B-team manager David McCallum it is up to teenage forward Alex Lowry to prove he belongs in the Ibrox first team. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says the Pittodrie side are a "great example" of a club who know how to produce their own talent and sell them at a profit. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are set to face Everton in the Sydney Super Cup in November with the Premier League side in talks to take part as replacements for Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Scotland captain Barry Ferguson admits he is surprised Rangers or Celtic haven't made an approach to Aberdeen for his nephew Lewis Ferguson so far this summer. (Daily Record) external-link