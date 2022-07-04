Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Marquis scored five goals for Lincoln in the second half of last season after signing in January

Bristol Rovers have signed former Lincoln City striker John Marquis on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old joins on a free transfer following his exit from the Imps at the end of last season.

Marquis began his career with Millwall after developing through their academy.

After a string of loan signings away from The Den, he joined Doncaster Rovers in 2016 and Portsmouth before moving to Lincoln in January and has scored a total of 144 career goals.

"I'm looking forward to starting a new challenge with Bristol Rovers and, after speaking to the manager, and seeing the training ground, I knew this was the right place to play football for the next couple of years," Marquis said.

Rovers manager Joey Barton added: "John is a player I've admired for some time. He is a real coup for us, a proven goalscorer at League One level and a great addition.

"After speaking to him over the last few weeks it was clear that, like me, he believes we can continue to improve.

"Our group will continue to push to get better every day and John will fit in superbly."

