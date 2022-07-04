Last updated on .From the section Hull

Nathan Baxter made 16 appearances for Hull City in the Championship last season

Hull City have re-signed goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Hull, making 18 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He rejoins having kept seven clean sheets during his time at the MKM Stadium, with the Championship side having the option to buy.

Prior to joining Hull, Baxter had spent time on loan at Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil, Ross County and Accrington.

