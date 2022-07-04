Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Vitezslav Jaros also played for Irish side St Patrick's Athletic on loan in 2021, during which he won the 2021 FAI Cup

Stockport County have signed goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old joined the Reds when he was 16 and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Notts County.

"We were one of several options that he had, so to have him choose us is a big positive," boss Dave Challinor said.

"He's a goalkeeper with a big future ahead of him and is very highly regarded at Liverpool and comes with real positive references."

