Hartlepool United finished 17th in League Two last season

Hartlepool United have signed winger Brody Paterson on a two-year deal from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The 21-year-old featured for Celtic's reserve sides during his time at the club and spent last season on loan at Scottish League One side Airdrieonians.

"As soon as I heard of the opportunity it was a no-brainer," he told Pools' website. external-link

"I have been into training and all the lads are great. You can tell everyone is excited for the new season ahead."

