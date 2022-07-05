Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Samuel Bastien made 28 Belgian Pro League appearances for Standard Liege last season

Burnley have signed midfielder Samuel Bastien from Belgian side Standard Liege on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 123 appearances for Liege in four seasons with the club and scored 12 goals.

Having come through Anderlecht's youth setup, he went on to play for Chievo Verona in Italy before moving to Liege.

"I'm very proud to join Burnley. I'm excited to discover the Championship, in my new colours," he said.

"I can't wait to get started, begin pre-season and meet my new team-mates."

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany spent the past three seasons in his native Belgium with Anderlecht, and said of the DR Congo international: "Samuel is a great addition to our team. He is a high-energy midfielder, who can link up play, works very hard and recovers the ball well.

"We are delighted to add Samuel to the group and look forward to welcoming him to our squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.