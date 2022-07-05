Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Jamie Murphy has scored 60 goals during his time playing club football in Scotland

Former Rangers, Motherwell and Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy has signed a one-year deal at St Johnstone.

The 32-year-old, who also had spells at Sheffield United and Brighton, spent the second half of last season on loan at Mansfield Town before his Easter Road contract expired this summer.

The Scotland cap hopes he can add "a lot of experience" to Callum Davidson's squad.

"My agent and I have been itching to get the deal over the line," he said.

"I've been doing my own running since the end of last season hoping this opportunity would come about.

"I've played a lot of football and scored a few goals along the way so hopefully I can keep adding to that during my time here in Perth."

Murphy is Davidson's fifth summer acquisition after the signings of midfielder Graham Carey, defender Andrew Considine, forward Drey Wright and the loan capture of Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery.

