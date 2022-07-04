Close menu

Chelsea: Women's Super League champions sign Katerina Svitkova on three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katerina Svitkova on the pitch
Katerina Svitkova has also played for Slavia Prague

Chelsea have signed Czech international Katerina Svitkova on a three-year deal from West Ham.

The 26-year-old midfielder scored five goals in 34 appearances for the Hammers, who she joined in 2020.

"I'm living my dream. I wanted to play for this club having supported them since childhood," said Svitkova.

Chelsea's pre-season plans see them travel to the United States to play in the Women's International Champions Cup in Portland, Oregon, from 17-20 August.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport