Lydia Bedford says she is excited for the season to start

Leicester City manager Lydia Bedford has extended her contract at the Women's Super League club until 2024.

Bedford helped Leicester remain in the top flight after a relegation battle with Birmingham City last season.

She was announced as the club's boss last November after Jonathan Morgan, who led them to promotion in the 2020/21 campaign, was fired.

"I believe we're creating an environment that allows players to thrive," Bedford said.