Last updated on .From the section York

York's new era will begin with the club back in the National League after promotion last term

York City Supporters' Trust has bought back the 75% shareholding sold to JM Packaging in 2006 and taken ownership of the National League club.

The Trust has purchased the full 100% of the share, prompting the board of directors to also step aside with the transfer completed on Tuesday.

In a statement the Trust thanked the directors and Jason McGill, who owns the former shareholding company JMP.

It also confirmed talks had taken place with the football management side.

"Following meetings today with John Askey, Kingsley James and staff, the club will make further announcements about our exciting plans for the future," it said.

The club's directors said in their statement they were happy to hand the club over having achieved "their long-term objective of necessary stability", "an enviable modern stadium" and with "net assets of £4.2 million".

They also paid the stadium rent for the club for the next 10 years.

York return to the National League this season after winning their National League North play-off against Boston in May.