Premier League clubs to vote on voluntary gambling ban

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton take on Crystal Palace last season
Since last season, Crystal Palace have dropped their gambling sponsor while Everton and promoted side Bournemouth have signed deals with gambling firms

The Premier League has asked clubs to vote on whether to bring in a voluntary ban on gambling sponsorship on shirts before potential government action.

Half of last season's 20 top-flight teams had betting sponsors on their shirts, with the government hoping to decide on a ban before 21 July.

The Premier League is supportive of a voluntary move where gambling sponsors are phased out within three years.

But 14 of its 20 clubs would need to vote in favour for it to be approved.

An email was sent to clubs on Monday, with a decision expected within the next week.

Last week, government sources said a final decision was yet to be made and that a ban on shirt sponsorship was still on the table.

But it is understood that a voluntary ban has been discussed and could offer a middle ground for clubs and avert any legislation on a much-debated topic.

Everton and promoted side Bournemouth have both recently signed new shirt deals with betting firms, while Crystal Palace have dropped theirs in favour of a car retailer.

A voluntary move is likely to disappoint campaigners, who have been urging government to act and impose a ban which would also include league and social media sponsorship, plus pitch-perimeter advertising.

A University of Glasgow study claimed that more than 700 betting-related logos can be seen during the course of a match.

The Premier League declined to comment.

Its clubs are likely to be less affected by a ban, because they can draw on other types of sponsorships. But the English Football League, sponsored by Sky Bet, has said it would cost their clubs £40m a year.

It is not believed that a ban would affect EFL clubs, but choosing only top-flights clubs has been described as "incoherent" by campaigners and has been a point of contention for the Premier League.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: "We are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to make sure they are fit for the digital age.

"We will publish a white paper which sets out our vision for the sector in the coming weeks."

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 11:37

    ALL gambling advertisement needs banning in my opinion. Those who want to gamble still will, while those recovering from addiction can enjoy sport again w/o the constant temptation.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 11:47

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      I'll bet you £20 that won't happen though.

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 11:35

    Every penny a gambling company makes is a penny made on the back of someone's misery. I have seen the devastation gambling can do to a person and to their family.

    I never have and never will buy a football shirt, or any other merchandise, with a gambling company's logo on it.

    • Reply posted by ummagumma, today at 11:42

      ummagumma replied:
      The annoying thing is the football clubs won’t sell you a shirt WITHOUT the offending gambling company name. This is surely illegal advertising aimed at kids?

  • Comment posted by TonyP, today at 11:36

    Formula 1 went through the same with tobacco company sponsorship.
    It hasn’t looked back since then, if the product is so good then the clubs can do away with gambling companies sponsorship.

    • Reply posted by MrGoGreen, today at 12:28

      MrGoGreen replied:
      Not forgetting Durex. Is this why we have so many people on the planet. Are they are all F1 fans?

  • Comment posted by berty, today at 11:36

    no brainer to stop all the gambling advertising. It's unescapable on so many shirts and every other advert when watching games on tv is for a bookies with some kind of offer. Gambling has and will continue ruining a lot of peoples lives

  • Comment posted by Mark-306, today at 11:32

    Sky really need to take a look at themselves on this matter too. See8ng Ray Winstone's face 30 seconds before kick off in each half is there purely to entice people to bet on the football they are about to watch. I don't have a problem with betting firms advertising on TV, but 30 seconds before kick off is purely intended to target those with an addiction.

    • Reply posted by Aargh, today at 12:01

      Aargh replied:
      Indeed...they even specifically mention on the half time adverts about being able to cash in mid-match and place bets during the game.

  • Comment posted by Tv, today at 11:45

    What's taking so long. Should have happened 10 years ago.

  • Comment posted by JamesKS2, today at 11:28

    Difficult one, sports and bookies, are mutually tied...... However like booze is the DEVIL to some, gambling is also a demon for others.

    I'd prefer the system to have a levy on this type of sponsorship, say ten percent, of the deal, paid right to GA or Samaritans or similar??

    • Reply posted by robmy, today at 11:31

      robmy replied:
      Great idea. Let’s hope the people at the top think so.

  • Comment posted by Norm77, today at 11:37

    So Clubs are still allowed to receive money from establisments which are causing pain and suffering to many, so the PL's answer is to remove it from shirts and carry on in denial.

    As for the EFL's - yes there is going to be confusion as how can they even adopt this approach when the main sponsor is skybet!

    Its not the answer to the problems in the betting world! Merely a tick box exercise :(

  • Comment posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 11:23

    About time they banned betting advertising.

    • Reply posted by robmy, today at 11:33

      robmy replied:
      I agree with you wholeheartedly. I know someone who has gambled £20,000 on the so called fun bingo online. Lost every penny.

  • Comment posted by Fernando Partridge, today at 11:30

    These clubs have an actual opportunity to make a change for the better but they'll lose money so it won't happen. Oh well there's always the rainbow laces and knee taking.

  • Comment posted by chelsealabrador, today at 11:55

    I'm all for a ban on gambling shirt sponsorship. Premier League should be better than this. Get ahead of it before the government make you do it.

  • Comment posted by SOTS, today at 11:49

    What about the cost of replica shirts for kids, they are not replicas because there is no sponsor on them, do they cost less as a result? If a sponsor is deemed not suitable for advertising/being worn and shown or simply not allowed by certain age groups then surely that sponsor should be ditched.

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 11:30

    It has no place in the sport

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 11:38

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      What? Gambing? Anything can be bet on, it doesn’t have to be a sport. Can you type faster than 40 wpm? I bet you can’t. Football pools have been going for years. How many leaves will that tree grow? Why is football different to anything else?

  • Comment posted by Valky, today at 11:54

    End gambling now as well as trading platforms that encourage people to bet on the financial markets. Have been there and it is an unpleasant experience. Normalising betting is not the way forward.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:57

    I'll bet anyone a tenner that this doesn't go through?

  • Comment posted by AO18, today at 11:28

    Gambling is very dangerous to some, but not to everyone- so can’t really be judged in the same way as smoking with a blanket ban. Gambling sponsors are already removed from childrens replica kits and video games. Perhaps it could be restricted to sleeve advertising only. Lower EFL clubs could miss the valuable revenue otherwise.

    • Reply posted by asc1 , today at 11:42

      asc1 replied:
      None of this affects EFL clubs, until they are promoted to the PL. EFL clubs would still be able to take gambling sponsorship if PL clubs opt for a voluntary ban.

  • Comment posted by BoJos Soup-kitchen Britain, today at 11:24

    Gambling is at least as dangerous as smoking. Thus, the ban should be far reaching and encompass not just the EPL but the whole of British sport.

    • Reply posted by Craig M, today at 11:35

      Craig M replied:
      A vast majority of people can enjoy gambling without impacting their behaviour or standard of life. Don't think it can be compared to smoking which is dangerous for all participants!

  • Comment posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 12:08

    Great idea, all these gambling companies are only out to get your money and they do not care if it breaks up families to get it.

    • Reply posted by all LEEDS arent we, today at 12:11

      all LEEDS arent we replied:
      choices? i dont gamble....

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 11:32

    I bet it won’t happen

    • Reply posted by Cold1, today at 11:49

      Cold1 replied:
      I'll take that bet

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 12:21

    100% should happen - and get rid of it in add breaks too!!

