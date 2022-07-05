Last updated on .From the section Reading

Forward Junior Hoilett (left) rejoins Reading on a one-year deal

Reading have re-signed forward Junior Hoilett on a one-year deal to keep him with the Championship side.

The 31-year-old arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last summer on a 12-month contract, scoring three goals in 27 appearances.

Hoilett's previous deal ended on 30 June, meaning he had briefly been a free agent before agreeing new terms.

"Junior was such an important player last season and the spark we often needed," said manager Paul Ince. external-link

"Junior is a perfect professional, and very much respected not only by me as a manager, but more importantly from his team-mates."

The Canada international began his career at Blackburn and had loan spells in Germany, with Paderborn and St Pauli - followed by time at QPR and Cardiff - before joining Reading for the 2021-22 season.

"This is a big season for Junior, not only in the challenge he has committed to at Reading but internationally where he will be hoping to play a big part in Canada's World Cup campaign in Qatar," said head of football operations Mark Bowen.

"An intelligent, creative, experienced winger, Junior will be a real asset to our first team squad."

The Royals get their new Championship campaign under way at Blackpool on 30 July.