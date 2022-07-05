Close menu

Question of Sport: How will you get on in this week's Euros-themed quiz?

The wait is over and Euro 2022 is finally upon us.

As we start a memorable few weeks, the Question of Sport team have put together a quiz to test your knowledge of the Women's European Championship.

Do you know how many stadiums will host a match in the tournament? How old was the youngest goalscorer at a Euros?

Take the quiz and see if you can hit the back of the net.

Keep your eyes peeled for a very special Question of Sport episode in the coming weeks, featuring England legends Rachel Brown-Finnis, Lianne Sanderson and Anita Asante, and Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness.

