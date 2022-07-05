Close menu

Euro 2022: England are 'ready to go' for Euros opener with Austria - Sarina Wiegman

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments52

Women's Euro 2022 - England v Austria
Kick-off: 20:00 BST Venue: Old Trafford, Coverage: BBC One from 19:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

England manager Sarina Wiegman says her team are "ready to go" as they prepare to open the Women's European Championship against Austria in front of a sellout crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Lionesses are bidding to win their first major tournament.

Since Wiegman arrived in September, England have gone 14 games unbeaten and have won their last six matches.

"You can feel that everybody is ready so we're excited to go," said Wiegman.

"We started our preparation in September and we have just worked from week to week."

The Dutch manager said it was "really incredible" to walk into a packed media conference room at Old Trafford, where the team will train for a final time on Tuesday evening.

She said excitement levels had risen in the last 24 hours but she is confident of the players' ability to manage their emotions before the Euro 2022 opener.

"We will get a feeling of the stadium then we start tomorrow and I can't wait," she added.

"We will just do the same things we always do and focus on our style of play as a team and as individuals. We also know the tournament starts tomorrow and we have been waiting for such a long time so it is an exciting moment.

"It would be strange if we weren't excited."

'We're not robots - there will be nerves'

Captain Leah Williamson said it will be a "very proud moment" for her to lead the team out against Austria and the team are "embracing the pressure".

England, ranked eighth in the world, are one of the favourites to win the tournament and Williamson hopes they can make the most of their home advantage.

"I'm sure tomorrow when I look back it will be a moment I will remember forever," said Williamson.

"I think the only thing that could top being on the pitch would be sitting with [friends and family]. I think they will be really excited. It's a very proud moment and I will try to enjoy it as much as I can.

"The good luck messages are obviously pouring in now. It's nice. It's an event for them. I'm sure they will have good fun.

"We've put in the work over the last few weeks and ticked the boxes we needed to. We know what it is and what to expect. We're ready for it.

"Everybody has their own things in place to deal with it. Pressure is a privilege and we are embracing it. It comes with the job but it doesn't mean we can't enjoy it at the same time."

While Williamson is confident England can deal with high expectations, she admitted there will be some nerves.

"The team's in a great place. This last training session now will be putting it all together but I think we're all ready for it," she added.

"We're not robots. There will be nerves. We're aware of the expectation. Within the camp it's about the excitement and enjoying it. This is my job. If I wasn't ready for tomorrow and wasn't excited for tomorrow then why would I do it."

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by paul tapner, today at 19:54

    I hope they win it,as the thought of the haters jumping on the bandwagon for the chance of an England team Winning something is rather appealing

  • Comment posted by Howling Gail, today at 19:54

    Wjy the Lionesses & not just Lions?

    Surely that's an outdated gender-related tag.

    Needs removing instantly, we will ace it and there will be lots of tears from sad old fellas.

    It's what everbody wants.

  • Comment posted by freespeechisdead, today at 19:52

    Yes all the best to Hope Powell and Kelly Smith!

  • Comment posted by just-another-viewpoint, today at 19:51

    I am not English but why not back them, why all the negativity.... Go Lionesses!!!!

    • Reply posted by thelastofthefew, today at 19:54

      thelastofthefew replied:
      I hope they win ...but it`s.......Poor football...I have watched many games,,,,,and it`s poor,,,sorry,,,but

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, today at 19:50

    Simon Jordan....Just about says it all.....4 good players...lump it up ....goal keeper asleep.....long ball...more long ball.....hope,,,more hope,,,,,sunday league at best.......can`t wait...:

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 19:36

    I will be cheering on the women's England team which is more than I do for the men's team. C'mon England!

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:36

    All the best Lioness. Roar and make us proud.

  • Comment posted by Nik, today at 19:31

    The standard of football is utterly amazing.

    You are wonderful to watch and c'mon England.

  • Comment posted by Caesar is a Red, today at 19:31

    Bbc no one cares. If you stopped reporting on it people wouldn’t complain. You are pushing a standard of football that is below the national conference in terms of skill and ability, but make out its world class

  • Comment posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 19:31

    Does anyone even care about this nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 19:37

      Ceefax replied:
      Yes. Why comment if you don't?

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 19:28

    Hopefully they can go all the way. They’ve looked good this year

    • Reply posted by U-Thant, today at 19:57

      U-Thant replied:
      That could be a line from a carry on film.

  • Comment posted by ERIS, today at 19:27

    Any chance we can have a seperate tab for 'Mens football' and not mix it up on the main page with 'Womens football'? It is great young women/girls are into sport but I, and sure many other football fans, just are not that interested in the womens game and dont want it forced on us. BBC is my go to for updates on football but I am considering looking at other outlets.

    • Reply posted by Fandabbydozy, today at 19:31

      Fandabbydozy replied:
      Bye then.

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 19:25

    The ladies put the likes of Fernandes Richarlison and sterling to shame, they dive less and never complain to the match officials.

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 19:29

      NNNNNNNNNNineteen replied:
      Unfortunately all the games are dire and ridiculous

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 19:23

    When the live texts open it won't exceed 10000

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 19:21

    Come on you players!

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 19:38

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      I see what you did there.
      I'm off to watch the batsperson in the cricket 😆

  • Comment posted by Caesar is a Red, today at 19:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 19:26

      Mitrovic replied:
      What a disgraceful comment. You should be ashamed.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 19:19

    England and womens football in general is played to a very high standard and has come on in leaps and bounds these last ten years or so.
    Should be a very good tournament overall and believe England have a very good chance of going all the way.
    Good luck ladies, I’m sure you’ll do us proud

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 19:17

    the lionesses would beat the england men
    oh and varpool

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 19:30

      NNNNNNNNNNineteen replied:
      Lol every post you have to mention Liverpool. I feel for you son

  • Comment posted by BigDog, today at 19:17

    Looking forward to the game come on you Lionesses let's start with a win..

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 19:39

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      What about lions/lionesses that don't identify as such?
      The bbc must try harder to cover all of it's agenda bases!

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 19:16

    Other day I clicked on Top Scorers and it didn't show the Women first, straight to the men. What's up with that? Give me a choice at least.

    • Reply posted by Caesar is a Red, today at 19:32

      Caesar is a Red replied:
      Because no one cares

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport