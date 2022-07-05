Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne reached the third stage of Europa Conference League qualifying last season

Larne were held to a scoreless draw in their Europa Conference League qualifying opener against St Joseph's of Gibraltar.

Jeff Hughes and Leroy Millar missed big chances for the Irish Premiership side as they returned to competitive action for the first time since May.

St Joseph's also carried a threat going forward with substitute Yussuf seeing two penalty appeals waved away.

The sides will meet in the return leg at Inver Park on 14 July (19:45 BST).

