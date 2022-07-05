Close menu

Divock Origi: Striker joins AC Milan on free transfer after leaving Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments38

Divock Origi
Divock Origi scored six goals in his final season at Anfield

Serie A champions AC Milan have signed striker Divock Origi on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool.

Belgium international Origi's contract with the Reds expired at the end of the season and the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the San Siro.

Origi scored crucial goals for the Anfield club, including the second in their 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.

He signed for the Reds in 2014 and scored 41 goals for them in 175 games.

AC Milan became Italian champions for the first time in over a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Roger Price, today at 17:00

    Good luck Divock , thanks for the memories, the great goals ,, and being a brilliant player when called on for us ,, good luck for the future ,,

  • Comment posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, today at 16:57

    Good Luck Divok and Thanks for the great goals and your true professionalism in biding your time on the bench without complaining but stepping up when required!

  • Comment posted by cz6kyddf, today at 16:54

    I will always remember the goals. Everton x 2, Barcelona, Spurs. Thank you and good luck

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 16:49

    Very good in any premiership team alas not thought of at liverpool

  • Comment posted by RoadeRoller, today at 16:48

    I'm sure he will score plenty of goals for AC.
    Much under rated in England.

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 16:38

    For a free transfer, surely it’s a no brainer ? Milan have done well

  • Comment posted by BlueStig, today at 16:36

    In a few months time AC Milan will be wondering what on earth they have invested in! Scored a few lucky goals with Liverpool. All in all, a very average League 1 player.

    • Reply posted by The fake Boris Becker, today at 16:39

      The fake Boris Becker replied:
      Don't know what you're on about. Origi is underrated. Not saying he will set the world alight, but I'd take him over Jesus.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 16:32

    He's a better signing for AC Milan than Jesus is for Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 16:22

    Football just isn't Football without Origi, good luck Divock!

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 16:21

    A bit part player, but he turned up on some very important bits. Liverpool will miss him.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:18

    I’m no Liverpool fan, but any player who plays a major role in his team winning the Champions League will always have a special place in the hearts of the fans.

  • Comment posted by BoJos Soup-kitchen Britain, today at 16:15

    Oh dear. The wheels are really coming off the Liverpool wagon. It seems that rumours of Klopp losing the dressing room may not be without foundation.

    • Reply posted by keep your gin up, today at 16:19

      keep your gin up replied:
      Is it really a rumour if you just made it up a few minutes ago?

  • Comment posted by NC, today at 16:12

    Thank you big lad!! #YNWA #6🏆

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 16:11

    A really nice lad who deserves great credit for the important goals he scored for Liverpool. Hope he does well at his new club and gets a few more games than he got at Anfield.

  • Comment posted by LFC, today at 16:09

    Good luck to the GOAT.

  • Comment posted by Tdon, today at 16:08

    Good luck to the lad. Hope he does well

  • Comment posted by Oingo Boingo, today at 16:07

    That goal against Tottenham in Madrid. Class

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:59

    Legend

  • Comment posted by vidapam, today at 15:59

    Good luck in your new club. Thank you for your time at Liverpool

  • Comment posted by amelvin, today at 15:57

    Any good squad needs good squad players, surprised he stayed 8 years given he never had a real shot at being a regular.

    • Reply posted by RA, today at 16:01

      RA replied:
      It will be the same at Milan. Scored some crucial goals but will always be a squad player.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport