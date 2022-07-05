Last updated on .From the section European Football

Divock Origi scored six goals in his final season at Anfield

Serie A champions AC Milan have signed striker Divock Origi on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool.

Belgium international Origi's contract with the Reds expired at the end of the season and the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the San Siro.

Origi scored crucial goals for the Anfield club, including the second in their 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.

He signed for the Reds in 2014 and scored 41 goals for them in 175 games.

AC Milan became Italian champions for the first time in over a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.

