Chelsea won a third successive WSL title in May

The Football Association has plans to establish a company which will run the Women's Super League for at least three years from January 2023.

Clubs are currently in conversation with the FA on how it will be run.

The company, which has been described by the FA as a "subsidiary" of the organisation, would oversee both the WSL and Women's Championship.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said: "We're working towards that now."

"We've been in consultation with the clubs and had it back," she added. "The best way I can describe it, is that is isn't green but it's amber and we will progress carefully.

"The clubs are quite rightly saying they want to have a look at the detail. This has to be something they buy into and are happy with.

"From our priority, we don't want to launch an independent company until we're sure of its sustainability financially."

Clubs have been keen to have more involvement in proceedings, with the WSL's "top clubs" particularly eager to have their say.

The current proposals were described as "an interim structure" and would operate independently, with the FA overseeing it as a shareholder equivalent.

The company would take over in January 2023 and be in place until 2026, when the FA hopes to have more clarity on the future financial sustainability of the WSL.

"That won't come until we get the next broadcast deal. That's a couple of years away," added Campbell.

The FA was advised against considering private equity firms and loans and Campbell confirmed the board has turned down multiple offers.

Reports suggested external-link the FA turned down a recent offer of £150m from a private firm.

Campbell also admitted the FA have faced "tough questions" from some WSL clubs on the specifics of the plans.

She said: "It's very different. If you go to the Championship clubs, they are very happy with where they are. They are very confident in the FA.

"If you go to the top end of the WSL, then of course their experience is the Premier League and they want more independence and more say. We respect that and we understand that but we have to look after the whole game.

"We can't make the decisions that might work for a few but will leave the rest behind."

While Campbell admitted "it is not easy" to ensure clubs remain patient on plans, she said the launch of a new company would not take place without final agreement from the clubs.

"They are ambitious," added Campbell. "When you are ambitious, driven and you want to achieve, you don't feel you have time. But the important thing is that we don't let the head leave the body.

"They are very respectful of the progress that has been made, where we are and they are pushing us. I wouldn't want any different."