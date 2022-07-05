Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship

Alexia Putellas has made 100 appearances for Spain, scoring 27 goals

Spain midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is a doubt for the start of Euro 2022 after injuring her knee on the eve of the tournament.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday that Putellas, 28, sprained her left knee while training with the national side.

Spain begin their Euros campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.

"Medical tests will determine the extent of the injury," the RFEF said.

The 28-year-old, who was named Fifa's best women's player earlier this year, was the top scorer in the Champions League last season with 11 goals and scored 18 times to help Barcelona win the Primera Division for a third season in a row.

She has 100 caps for Spain, scoring 27 goals since making her senior international debut in 2013.

Spain are already without their record goalscorer and Putellas' Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso, who suffered a sprained knee ligament last month.