Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Brice Samba joined Nottingham Forest in August 2019 from French side Caen

Goalkeeper Brice Samba has completed a move to Ligue 1 side Lens from Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old was at the heart of Forest's return to the Premier League, saving three penalties in the Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United.

Samba, who played 125 times in three seasons at the City Ground, joins the French club on a five-year deal.

"I will never thank you enough," he told Forest fans on social media.

The Premier League newcomers have already signed Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.

Lens finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season and were four points off gaining a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifying stages.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to wish Brice the very best in his next challenge," the club said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.