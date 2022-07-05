Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ceri Holland played youth football at Manchester City before opting to attend college in Kansas

Wales midfielder Ceri Holland has signed a new contract at Women's Super League (WSL) side Liverpool.

The 24-year old helped Liverpool win the Women's Championship after joining the club in January 2021, as the Reds secured an immediate return to the WSL.

Holland's Liverpool form saw her called up by her Wales and she has won 13 caps since making her debut April 2021.

"When the option came on the table to extend my stay here it was an absolute no-brainer," Holland said.

"I'm absolutely made up. I can't wait to get going for the new season."

Liverpool boss Matt Beard praised Holland's versatility after securing her for next season.

"Ceri came on leaps and bounds last year. Tactically she was challenged at the start of the season and she came through with flying colours," he said.

"In the national team she's played full-back, she's played wide. For us, [she has played] predominantly as a holding midfield player or an attacking midfield player. She's very versatile and can cover numerous positions for us.

"But her athleticism, her strength, I think that will cause lots of midfield players and defenders problems in the WSL."