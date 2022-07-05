Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Wakeling spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Barrow

Swindon Town have signed former Leicester City striker Jacob Wakeling on a undisclosed-length contract.

The 20-year-old began his career in West Bromwich Albion's academy and joined Leicester in 2020.

The centre-forward signed on loan for League Two Barrow in January and featured four times before the end of the season.

Wakeling was released by the Foxes this summer, having not made a first-team appearance for them.

"After speaking to the manager I knew this was the club for me. The way he wants his side to play really suits me with an attacking focus. I'm hungry and cannot wait to show the fans what I can do," Wakeling said external-link .

