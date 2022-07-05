Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Centre-back Casey joined Championship side Blackpool last summer

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Oliver Casey on loan from Blackpool for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 21-year-old developed through the academy at hometown club Leeds United and made the first of his three first-team appearances in 2019.

The centre-back signed for Blackpool last summer and played six times in the Championship, scoring his first goal against Barnsley in April.

"I am really happy to be here," Casey told the club website external-link .

"The experience I've already had in the Championship will hopefully put me in good stead for the upcoming season."

