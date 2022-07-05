Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Goalkeeper Bajic made 12 first-team apperances during his time with AS Saint-Etienne

Bristol City have signed goalkeeper Stefan Bajic on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old signs on a free transfer after leaving French second division side Pau in June.

Bajic began his career with Saint-Etienne and made his debut aged 17, becoming their youngest-ever player to start a match.

He joined Pau in February this year and went on to make 15 appearances for the club, while he has also represented France at under-19 level.

"I think Bristol City is the best place for me to improve," Bajic said.

"I know English football because I have watched the Premier League and the Championship on TV. The Championship is a great league with a great intensity. It's more physical and more technical, and I am sure it's the best league for me to progress and achieve my goals."

