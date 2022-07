Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Tyler French played for AFC Sudbury at the age of 16

Wrexham defender Tyler French has signed for Scottish Championship club Dundee on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The former Bradford City player, 23, becomes Gary Bowyer's first signing as Dundee boss.

French had also played under Bowyer at Bradford City.

Wrexham have also confirmed French's fellow defender Shaun Brisley has left the club by mutual consent after one season at the Racecourse.