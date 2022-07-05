Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Liam Walsh is a product of Everton's academy

Swansea City midfielder Liam Walsh is facing a long lay-off after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

Walsh, 24, is to undergo surgery after picking up the injury in the Championship club's opening pre-season friendly against Haverfordwest last week.

He has struggled to make an impact at Swansea since joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Swansea say he will be out for "a number of months".

"It is so unfortunate because Walshy was in a brilliant place and had come back in really good shape," assistant head coach Matt Gill told the Swansea website.

Former Bristol City player Walsh played seven times for Swansea last season before joining Hull City on loan in January, going on to make three appearances for the Tigers.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin would almost certainly have let Walsh move on again this summer, but that will not now happen.