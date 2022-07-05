Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Steven Sessegnon made 10 appearances on loan at Plymouth last season

Charlton Athletic have signed defender Steven Sessegnon on a season-long loan from Fulham.

The 22-year-old can play at both right-back and left-back, as well as across the midfield.

Twin brother of Tottenham left-back Ryan, Sessegnon played 10 games on loan at Plymouth Argyle in League One last season.

He has played 19 matches for the Cottagers since making his debut in 2017.

"Speaking to the manager about the way he wants to play and how positive his message was really sold it for me," Sessegnon told the club website external-link .

"He wants to be attacking, he wants to go at teams and not just sit back, and that suits me very nicely. It was an easy choice."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.