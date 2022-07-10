Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pogba arrived in Turin on a private jet on Friday

Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired.

The 29-year-old France midfielder won the Serie A title twice with the Italian giants before a then world-record £89m transfer to United in 2016.

He flew in to Turin on Friday for his medical before the announcement on Monday.

Pogba had not featured for United since April after struggling with injury and sporadic form.

Juventus said: "When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later.

"He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion, but there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn't be happier."

United and Pogba were unable to agree on a new contract and the club confirmed at the start of June that he would leave as a free agent this summer.

Pogba, who joined the United academy from Le Havre as a 16-year-old in 2009, helped them to win the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season back at the club, but they would prove to be the only trophies he won in his second spell.

A disagreement with then United manager Jose Mourinho saw him lose the vice-captaincy in 2018, before injuries and patchy form reduced his impact.

Pogba, who has 91 international caps, was influential as France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

He went on to score 16 goals for United in the 2018-19 campaign, but over the last three seasons scored just eight goals from 91 appearances, with one from 27 last term.

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 appearances across his two spells at the club, but his final home appearance against Norwich City in April saw him jeered by United supporters as he was substituted.

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A for the second straight season, 16 points behind champions AC Milan.

They had been Italian champions for the preceding nine seasons, with Pogba playing a key role in their title wins from 2012-13 to 2015-16.