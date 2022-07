Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Albion Rovers

In: Jack Leighfield, goalkeeper (FC Edinburgh); Ayrton Sonkur, defender (Stranraer); Kyle Fleming, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Michael Paton, midfielder (Brechin City); Gregor Fotheringham, midfielder (Glenafton Athletic).

Out: Declan Byrne, forward (Dumbarton); Aron Lynas, defender (Dumbarton); David Wilson, midfielder (Dumbarton); Alfie Robinson, defender (Cowdenbeath); Cammy Binnie, goalkeeper (Linlithgow Rose); Lewis Wilson, defender (career break); Kyle Docherty, forward.

Loan ended: Harry Stone, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian); Josh Jack, forward (St Mirren).

Annan Athletic

In: Josh Galloway, midfielder (Leeds United); Cameron Williamson, defender (Falkirk); Alan Cook, midfielder (Peterhead); Tommy Muir, forward (Stranraer); Scott Hooper, defender (Kelty Hearts, loan to permanent).

Out: Owen Moxon, midfielder (Carlisle United); Cameron Clark, defender (Stirling Albion); Kyle Fleming, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Ryan Adamson, goalkeeper (Cumbernauld Colts); Iain Anderson, forward (Lochar Thistle).

Loan ended: Michael Garrity, midfielder (Greenock Morton).

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

In: Kevin Smith, forward (East Fife).

Out: Arran Laidlaw, forward (Arniston Rangers); Nathan Evans, forward (Tranent); Dean Hoskins, defender; Andy Mair, defender; Robbie Neave, midfielder.

Loan ended: Sean Brown, forward (East Fife).

Dumbarton

In: Harry Broun, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Ally Love, forward (Clyde); Brett Long, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Ryan Wallace, forward (East Fife); Ryan Blair, midfielder (East Fife); Martin McNiff, defender (Stirling Albion); Declan Byrne, forward (Albion Rovers); Aron Lynas, defender (Albion Rovers); David Wilson, midfielder (Albion Rovers).

Out: Conner Duthie, midfielder (Clyde); Paul Paton, midfielder (Glenafton Athletic); Paddy Boyle, defender (Gartcairn); Stephen Bronsky, defender (East Kilbride); Sam Muir, defender (Gretna); Kristoffer Syvertsen, forward; Joshua Oyinsan, forward; David Hopkirk, forward; George Stanger, defender; Sam Ramsbottom, goalkeeper; Eoghan Stokes, midfielder; Patrick O'Neill, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Carlo Pignatiello, midfielder (Livingston); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Rangers); Adam Hutchinson, defender (Dundee United).

East Fife

In: Sam Denham, defender (St Johnstone); Ryan Schiavone, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Alan Trouten, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Allan Fleming, goalkeeper (Montrose); Scott Shepherd, forward (Forfar Athletic).

Out: Ryan Blair, midfielder (Dumbarton); Ryan Wallace, forward (Dumbarton); Danny Denholm, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Ross Davidson, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Aaron Dunsmore, defender (Stirling Albion); Kevin Smith, forward (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic); Dan Higgins, defender (Stenhousemuir); Ross Dunlop, defender (Gartcairn); Jamie Semple, midfielder (Open Goal Broomhill); Sean Brown, forward (Spartans); Cammy Dow, midfielder (Crossgates Primrose); Chris Higgins, defender (retired); Danny Swanson, midfielder.

Loan ended: Leo Watson, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Darren Watson, forward (Dundee United); Finlay Pollock, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); David Devine, defender (Motherwell); Kyle Connell, forward (Kilmarnock).

Elgin City

In: Kenny MacInnes, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Jevan Anderson, defender (Cove Rangers, loan to permanent); Owen Cairns, defender (Fraserburgh); Jake Dolzanski, defender (Jeanfield Swifts).

Out: Conor O'Keefe, midfielder (Peterhead); Euan Spark, defender (Brechin City); Oliver Kelly, goalkeeper (Strathspey Thistle); Rabin Omar, midfielder; Kane O'Connor, defender; Jake Thomson, midfielder; Owen Loveland, forward.

Loan ended: Evan Towler, defender (Aberdeen); Ross Draper, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Jevan Anderson, defender (Cove Rangers).

Loan out: Oliver Kelly, goalkeeper (Strathspey Thistle); Ben Cormack, defender (Clachnacuddin).

Forfar Athletic

In: Roberto Nditi, defender (Queen of the South); Tomas Brindley, midfielder (Kilmarnock, loan to permanent); Ben Armour, forward (Alloa Athletic); Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (Stirling Albion)

Out: Jamie Ness, midfielder (retired); Scott Shepherd, forward (East Fife); Steven Anderson, defender (Berwick Rangers); Ross Meechan, defender (Darvel); Grant Anderson, midfielder (St Cadoc's YC); Archie Thomas, midfielder.

Loan ended: Sam Fisher, defender (Dundee); Luke Strachan, defender (Dundee); Steven Warnock, midfielder (Kilmarnock).

Stenhousemuir

In: Craig Bryson, midfielder (St Johnstone); Mickey Miller, midfielder (Ayr United, loan to permanent); Niyah Joseph, midfielder (Queen of the South); Scott Walker, defender (Airdrieonians); Jay Cantley, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Matty Yates, forward (Stranraer); Dan Higgins, defender (East Fife); Conor Brennan, goalkeeper (East Kilbride); Will Sewell, forward (Largs Thistle).

Loan in: Callum Yeats, defender (Queen's Park).

Out: Ross Lyon, defender (Clyde); Robert Thomson, forward (Stirling Albion); Cammy Graham, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Declan Hughes, midfielder (Bo'ness United); Jordan Tapping, defender (Spartans); David Wilson, goalkeeper (Open Goal Broomhill): Darren Christie, forward (Pollok); Graeme Smith, goalkeeper; Ryan Marshall, goalkeeper; Jamie Mills, defender; Josh Grigor, defender.

Loan ended: Peter Urminsky, goalkeeper (St Mirren); Spencer Moreland, midfielder (St Johnstone); James Lyon, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Dean Wilson, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Callum Yeats, defender (Queen's Park).

Stirling Albion

In: Cameron Clark, defender (Annan Athletic); Danny Burns, forward (Shotts Bon Accord).

Out: Ray Grant, midfielder (Clyde); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Clyde); Martin McNiff, defender (Dumbarton); Dylan Mackin, forward (Kilwinning Rangers); Marc Laird, midfielder; Akeel Francis, forward; James Grant, defender.

Loan ended: Mason Hancock, defender (Aberdeen); Dylan Paterson, midfielder (Arbroath).

Stranraer

In: George O'Connor, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Sam Ellis, defender (St Mirren, loan to permanent); Scott Dunn, defender (Queen of the South); Scott McLean, midfielder (Spennymoor Town); Dylan Forrest, midfielder (Cumbernauld Colts); Kyle Girvan, defender (Kilbirnie Ladeside).

Out: Tommy Muir, forward (Annan Athletic); Matty Yates, forward (Stenhousemuir); Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Emile Ngoy, forward; Sean Burns, defender; Ayrton Sonkur, defender; Jamie Walker, goalkeeper; Jack Baker, goalkeeper; Ruaridh Langan, midfielder; Broque Watson, midfielder; Ross Irving, midfielder.