Healy said his side made a poor start to Tuesday evening's game in Wales

David Healy says his Linfield team still have an "incredible opportunity" to progress to the Champions League second qualifying round despite their 1-0 first-leg defeat by The New Saints.

Ryan Brobbel's goal gives the Welsh side the advantage heading into next Wednesday's second leg in Belfast.

"We can not only win the game but progress into the next round," Healy told the Linfield website.

"We still believe. We still believe in the dressing room."

Healy felt that his side ultimately paid for "starting the game poorly" which gave their Welsh opponents belief.

"We couldn't get a foothold in the game for a while. We were on the backfoot. We conceded probably too many corners. We probably looked a wee bit short of where we wanted to be."

The Blues went close to taking the lead before half-time as Stephen Fallon and Matthew Clarke were denied in quick succession before Brobbel hit what proved to be TNS's winner on 57 minutes.

Jordan Stewart and Fallon both had late chances for the Blues but were denied by Saints keeper Connor Roberts.

"The goal that we conceded was a poor goal but credit to the players, I thought that we reacted and responded," added the Linfield boss.

"We were unlucky with some of the chances that we created."

Recent signing Robbie McDaid made his competitive debut for the Blues and Healy felt that the former Glentoran striker "led the line" well.

Linfield's preparations for the second leg will include a friendly game against Knockbreda at Breda Park on Saturday.