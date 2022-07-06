Marissa Callaghan has trained with the squad in Southampton this week

Women's Euro 2022 - Northern Ireland v Norway Date: Thursday, 7 July Venue: St Mary's, Southampton Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC One from 19:30 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit for her side's opening Euro 2022 match against Norway at St Mary's on Thursday.

The Cliftonville midfielder has not played since a "minor toe injury" left her in a protective boot in May, but has trained with the squad in Southampton this week..

Callaghan, 36, admitted that she did fear the injury could rule her out but that she is now fully recovered.

"I'm fit and ready to go," she said.

"It has been a tough few weeks since the injury happened, but that is in the past and, as I said before, nothing was going to stop me being here.

"The coaching and physio teams have been great, I've had amazing support from everyone and I am ready to go.

"It was not just physically that I needed to get myself ready, but mentally as well.

Experienced Callaghan was given a guard of honour by her team-mates as she made her way on to the St Mary's pitch for Wednesday evening's training session, in which experienced trio Rachel Furness, Julie Nelson and Rachel Furness did not take part for the opening 15 minutes.

While revealing that she is fit and available for selection, she also gave an insight into how much the injury threatened to keep her out of the tournament.

"Obviously there was a little bit of fear. We are only human aren't we and we sometimes think of the worst scenario before we can think of the best.

"There were a few moments when I thought 'am I actually going to be able to do this?' but thankfully I am a very positive person and had a lot of people helping me.

"Obviously ideally I'd like to have been involved in the build-up games but for it was about being here, not just for myself but for Kenny and the girls.

"We have been on this incredible journey for the last three years and this is the pinnacle. This is what we have all worked so hard for."

Thursday night's Group A match will be Northern Ireland's debut at a major tournament.

The team managed by Kenny Shiels is the lowest ranked of the 16 teams competing at venues across England.

They face Austria on 11 July before taking on hosts England four days later, with all three of their matches taking place at St Mary's.