Jersey Bulls were beaten 4-0 by Stevenage in their first pre-season game earlier this month

Jersey Bulls have withdrawn from the FA Cup qualification round draw to focus on their "ongoing ambitions" in the league and FA Vase.

The club was one of 732 teams accepted into the draw on 8 July.

However, they said while they have the "utmost respect" for the competition, the format "favours clubs on the mainland rather than island teams".

The Bulls cited the lack of foresight of fixtures, flight cancellations and a limited reclaim of travel expenses.

"Any successful campaign results in a backlog of matches at the end of the season," the statement said.

"The club is instead choosing to focus attention to the Combined Counties Premier League South and the FA Vase."

Manager Gary Freeman added: "As a group we have made the decision not to take part in the FA Cup but to focus on the league and Vase competitions.

"We understand that many of our supporters will be disappointed, we are too, but it's the right thing to do for the club at this time."

Jersey Bulls confirmed they still aim to enter an under-18 team into the FA Youth Cup, provided they can raise about £30,000 to fund their campaign.