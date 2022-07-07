Last updated on .From the section Rangers

New Rangers striker Antonio Colak has won three caps for Croatia

Rangers have signed striker Antonio Colak from PAOK on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Croatia international, 28, scored 19 goals on loan at Malmo last term, two of which came against his new club as they were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers.

Colak has also had spells in Germany, Poland and his native Croatia before joining Greek outfit PAOK in 2020.

"I want to be a part of this big family and I'm really excited," Colak said.

"I have played in front of those incredible fans already, and now I want to experience on my own what it is like to be a part of this huge club, to win titles and to achieve every target the club has."

The forward, who has three caps for Croatia, is manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's second summer recruit after centre-back John Souttar left fellow Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts to move to Ibrox.

"He is a very experienced player who has played at high levels," the Ibrox boss said. "We wanted to add more players to our attacking options. Colak is a player we welcome a lot and will give us a lot of strength up front."

As Colak is welcomed, the Glasgow club may well be saying farewell to key midfielder Joe Aribo, who is reportedly set to join Premier League side Southampton.

