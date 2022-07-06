Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill has scored 21 goals in 70 appearances for Northern Ireland

Aston Villa have signed Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill on a two-year contract.

Magill, 27, joins Villa on a free transfer after leaving Everton when her contract expired in June.

"She's a front-footed player with an eye for goal and someone I feel will fit in brilliantly to what we're trying to do," said Villa boss Carla Ward.

Magill is part of the Northern Ireland squad for the European Women's Championship which starts on Wednesday.

Capped 70 times by her country, Magill joined Everton aged 18 from Mid-Ulster Ladies in 2013 and made 84 Women's Super League appearances.

Ward added: "Simone is someone we have tried to bring in during the last two transfer windows, so to get it over the line is something I'm delighted with."