Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Koivisto spent 18 months at Brighton after joining from Swedish side Hacken in January 2021

Liverpool have signed Finland defender Emma Koivisto from Brighton.

The 27-year-old becomes the Reds' first signing of the summer transfer window after her Seagulls contract expired last month.

"I just think the way that we play, she's going to fit in perfectly with her attacking attributes," said Liverpool boss Matt Beard.

Koivisto is part of the Finland squad for the Women's European Championship which begins on Wednesday.

"I feel really honoured to be able to play for Liverpool," said Koivisto.

"Me and my brother used to be big Liverpool fans growing up because Sami Hyypia, a Finnish legend, was playing for the club when we were kids.

"Everyone knows Liverpool. It feels like a family. I'm really excited to join this club."

Liverpool are preparing for a return to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title last season.