Steve Williams was appointed FAW president in June 2021

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it will "increase its investment in grassroots football facilities" after making a pre-tax profit of £3.1m.

After posting a pre-tax loss of £1m in the 2020 financial year, the FAW says it returned to profit in the 12 months ending 30 June 2021.

In that period, turnover rose from £14.6m to £28.1m, a 93% increase.

FAW president Steve Williams hailed the "strong financial performance reported in these accounts".

In March, the FAW announced that grassroots football projects in Wales were to receive a share of £1.3m in UK government funding to improve their facilities.

Projects will be given funds to improve pitches, changing rooms and pavilions.

Welsh football's governing body has now indicated that the rise in profits will allow for further investment.

The success of the Wales men's team in qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in November is also expected to generate a minimum of an extra £10m for the FAW, which will be reflected in later accounts.

"Continued success on the field, along with our qualification for our first World Cup finals in 64 years, will enable the FAW to commit further, and much needed, investment towards improving more and more football facilities across Wales, which will help us continue the impressive growth that we have seen in participation at all levels of the game during the past 12 months," Williams added.