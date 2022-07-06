Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ross Doohan kept 14 clean sheets in 34 Tranmere appearances while on loan last season

Tranmere Rovers have re-signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan on a two-year deal from Scottish champions Celtic, for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old did not make a senior appearance while with Celtic, but has first-team experience from loans at Ayr, Dundee United and Ross County.

Doohan conceded 37 goals in 34 appearances for Tranmere last term and kept 14 clean sheets.

"I'm really pleased to get it all sorted now," Doohan said. external-link

"I know how the club works and the stature of it with the training facilities, the stadium and the fan base. Having a great relationship with the gaffer [Micky Mellon] and with Joe Murphy was another big factor for me."

