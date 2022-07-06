Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas says "I have faith I can recover, get back on track and finished what I started" after anterior cruciate ligament damage ruled her out on the eve of Euro 2022.

The Barcelona player, who was expected to be one of the tournament's stars, sprained her knee in training.

"I could ask why at the start of the Euros when I've spent so much time dreaming and working towards," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"But I'm not going to do that."

Putellas, who won this season's Ballon d'Or after leading Barcelona to the Spanish title and Champions League final, has made 100 appearances and scored 27 goals for the national side.

She was a key hope for Spain, who have never reached a major tournament final.

"I feel that I've been very privileged for a long time. I only feel gratitude for all this happiness that I feel every day that is so difficult for other people to enjoy," she continued.

"Now a new stage starts for me. Since I can remember, I've never gone more than five days without kicking a football, training or playing.

"Without doubt, I will be a fan and I will live, shout and feel every moment from the stands."