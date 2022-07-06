Last updated on .From the section QPR

Tyler Roberts has won 19 caps for Wales

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have signed Wales forward Tyler Roberts on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Roberts played 26 times in all competitions for Leeds last season as the side narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old becomes new QPR boss Michael Beale's third summer signing.

QPR have brought in English centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter and Dutch left-back Kenneth Paal on free transfers.

Roberts said: "I'm very excited. At this stage in my career, I want to play as many games as I can and this is a great club to come and do that at.

"I can feel the buzz around the place ahead of the new season with the new gaffer."

Beale added: "I am delighted to bring Tyler in. I spoke with him about his future. He had a lot of other offers but he wanted to come here which was massive.

"He fits our profile really well. He is very flexible, is at a fantastic age and already has excellent experience."