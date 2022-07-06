Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Moussa Niakhate made 135 appearances in four seasons at Mainz

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have signed French defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz.

Niakhate, 26, has signed a three-year deal through to the summer of 2025 after a four-year spell with the German club.

"For me, this a dream to come to England and to sign for such a historic club in Nottingham Forest," said the centre-back, who has been capped by France at under-19 through to under-21 level.

"The club is well known around the world and its fans are incredible."

Niakhate began his career with Valenciennes and spent a year at Metz before joining Mainz in 2018.

He is Forest's third permanent signing of the summer after Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi and French defender Giulian Biancone, while Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has also joined the club on a season-long loan.

"Moussa comes to Forest with a wealth of experience in one of Europe's top competitions, having enjoyed four seasons with Mainz in the Bundesliga," added Forest boss Steve Cooper.

"In addition to being a strong, fast and accomplished centre-back, he's captained Mainz to their best league finish in the last five years. His leadership experience is invaluable for our return to the Premier League."

