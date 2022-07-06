Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City warmed up for their return to European competition by beating Bohemians in Dublin on Friday

Europa Conference League first-round qualifier: Derry City v Riga FC Venue: Brandywell Stadium, Derry Date: Thursday, 7 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Foyle from 19:30 BST; score updates and match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has called on his players to "create some more memories" as European football returns to the Brandywell Stadium.

The Candystripes host Riga FC in the first round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday.

Derry's last European win at home came in 2014 but Higgins has urged his players to put in a big performance against the Latvian visitors.

Asked how big European nights are for players, Higgins said: "Massive."

"You look at Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy, they've won numerous leagues, cups but if you ask them what their most special memories are it's European football and them big nights.

"The Brandywell can be a really special place on a European night and for us to get a positive result we'll need the whole ground sticking together.

"The players, crowd, staff, everyone and try to create some more memories."

The Brandywell has not hosted a European game since Derry faced Dinamo Minsk in the 2018-19 Europa League qualifiers, while the League of Ireland side's last home victory in European competition came against Welsh side Aberystwyth Town in 2014.

Derry qualified for their maiden Europa Conference League campaign after St Patrick's Athletic - who had already qualified for Europe - beat Bohemians in last year's FAI Cup final.

Rory Patterson (second from left) was on target in Derry's last European win at home - a 4-0 success over Aberystwyth Town in 2014

Derry secured the qualification spot handed to the FAI Cup winners having finished one place ahead of Bohs in the league, and having beaten the Dubliners on Friday, Higgins hopes his side can take their good form into Thursday's encounter.

"You dream of this but we don't want to let the opportunity pass us by," added Higgins ahead of his European managerial debut.

"We want to try and grab it with both hands. We will be underdogs over the two legs, but I think given the players we have at our disposal and the crowd we'll have at the Brandywell, I think we can go over there with a chance of going through the tie."

Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher, who joined the club in November, admits the eight-month wait after sealing European football has only increased the hunger within the squad.

"They're massive nights, especially with the wait we've had since last November," said the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

"It's a great night to have but we don't want it to be one European night at the Brandywell, we want more so hopefully we can start it off with a good result on Thursday."

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers travel to face Welsh side Bala Town for their first leg on Thursday (19:00), while Irish Premiership rivals Crusaders (17:00) and Cliftonville (19:30) are in action against Bruno's Magpies and Dunajska Streda of Gibraltar and Slovakia respectively.