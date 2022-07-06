Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Akin Famewo began his career at Luton and has also had a loan spell at Charlton and Scottish club St Mirren

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Norwich City centre-half Akin Famewo for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made 40 appearances for Charlton Athletic during a loan spell last season.

His only senior appearance for Norwich came as a late substitute in a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City in 2020.

Famewo is Wednesday's sixth summer signing after finishing fourth in League One last season and will travel to next week's Portugal training camp.

Details of his contract with the Owls have not been disclosed.

